Missing child in Jacksonville: Police looking for 10-year-old on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 10-year-old Iniko R. Patton on the city’s Westside.

Iniko was reported missing at a home in the area of 8500 Hamden Rd. W. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near Cheswick oak Avenue and Argyle Forest Boulevard.

JSO said due to the boy’s age, the are concerned for his safety.

Iniko is described as 4-foot-7, 70 pounds with black dreads. He was last seen wearing a black bonnet, red basketball shorts with no shirt or shoes.

Anyone having seen Iniko or who has information that could assist in this search is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

