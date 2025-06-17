Jacksonville, Fl —

On the 105th day of what was supposed to be a 60-day session, Florida lawmakers gave final approval to a leaner state budget totaling $115.1 billion. The new budget lacks some of the top priorities of legislative leaders and Governor Ron DeSantis, coming in $500 million less than the governor’s proposed budget, and $3.5 billion less than last year’s adjusted total. The state’s legislative leaders had debated for weeks over competing tax cut proposals, initially pushing for broad sales tax relief for everyday Floridians before settling on a package that mostly benefits businesses.

Florida lawmakers approve leaner state budget, ending a weeks-long standoff. MORE: https://www.wokv.com/news/local/morning-news-spotlight-florida-lawmakers-approve-leaner-state-budget/Q3MDIJLFY5GJ3LUH2JNA2PAMMA/ Posted by Rich Jones on Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Three Big Things to Know:

President Trump left the G-7 summit a day early as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes. Trump left the summit in the Canadian Rockies saying it was very important for him to return. The president posted an ominous message warning residents of Tehran to evacuate. Earlier, the Israeli military called for the some 330,000 residents of a neighborhood in the city center to evacuate.

The son of a Jacksonville shooting victim says she was targeted for testifying in a criminal trial. Calvin Brown says his mom, Cassandra, was targeted as retaliation for testifying in a trial of another woman who had shot a man on Grothe Street last June. Calvin Brown said Cassandra started receiving threats after testifying against Carla Hill.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify human remains that were discovered in Orange Park during the search for a missing man. The sheriff’s office says Alfred Waymon Munson was last heard from on May 24th. Three days later his car was found on Camp Francis Johnson Road and Bottomridge Drive. The remains were discovered a little more than two miles from that location. Anyone who has information about this case is urged to contact the sheriff’s office, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers or the SaferWatch app.

First Alert Weather: A few afternoon storms with hot afternoons. Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. A few afternoon storms developing between 3-4 pm inland either side of I-95 to the St. Johns River. We turn drier on Wednesday with only isolated coverage of afternoon showers/storms. Afternoon highs build to the mid 90s by midweek.

Brian Kilmeade shared his initial reaction to President Trump’s early exit from the G-7 Summit, and developments in the Israel/Iran war. Hear more on the Brian Kilmeade Show, 10am-Noon on 104.5 FM.