Multiple swimmers in distress after near drowning by Mickler’s Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Two swimmers in the hospital, both in critical condition after a near-drowning near Mickler’s entrance ramp.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue was called to the scene and upon arrival, Marine Rescue personnel found that one swimmer had already been pulled out of the water with the help of bystanders.

While they entered the water to assist another patient, Ladder 1, who was completing a citizen assist call on the beach, also responded promptly to the scene.

SJCFR has transported one adult and one pediatric patient to nearby hospitals.

