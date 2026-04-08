NASA reveals Artemis II crew playlist featuring songs by Queen, John Legend, and more

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — NASA has released an official playlist curated by astronauts for the Artemis II mission, offering a glimpse into the music that will accompany the crew on their journey around the Moon.

The playlist features a mix of genres and artists, with selections chosen by the crew for the historic 10-day mission. Songs included range from classics like “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie to contemporary tracks by artists such as John Legend and Glass Animals.

Artemis II is part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

To look at the playlist, click here.

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