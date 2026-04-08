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NASA reveals Artemis II crew playlist featuring songs by Queen, John Legend, and more

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Did Nutella just win the product placement game? IN SPACE - APRIL 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, Earthset captured through the Orion spacecraft window at 6:41 p.m. EDT, April 6, 2026, during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the Moon. A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface. The dark portion of Earth is experiencing nighttime. On Earth’s day side, swirling clouds are visible over the Australia and Oceania region. In the foreground, Ohm crater has terraced edges and a flat floor interrupted by central peaks. Central peaks form in complex craters when the lunar surface, liquefied on impact, splashes upwards during the crater’s formation. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images) (NASA/NASA via Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE. Fla. — NASA has released an official playlist curated by astronauts for the Artemis II mission, offering a glimpse into the music that will accompany the crew on their journey around the Moon.

The playlist features a mix of genres and artists, with selections chosen by the crew for the historic 10-day mission. Songs included range from classics like “Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie to contemporary tracks by artists such as John Legend and Glass Animals.

Artemis II is part of NASA’s broader Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the lunar surface and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.

To look at the playlist, click here.

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