Nassau County man recognized for 30 years of service

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau Board of County Commissioners recognized John Wayne Williams for 30 years of service to Nassau County.

John Wayne began his employment with Nassau County on October 8, 1993 as a Maintenance Helper in the Road Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over the years, John Wayne has served in several other capacities including Truck Driver, an Equipment Operator, and most recently, as a foreman where he has spent the last seven years performing supervisory work and participating in the maintenance and construction of roads and bridges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He also oversees work crews, equipment operators, and truck drivers who participate in the construction, maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges, and associated road structure. In this position, John Wayne also serves on the on-call rotation for after work hour emergencies.

“John Wayne is a great asset to our community and we are grateful for all the he does,” said Nassau County in a Facebook post.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.