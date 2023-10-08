Nassau County Sheriff’s Office stops marsh bandits with help from community

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — In a recent incident, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) successfully stopped suspected burglars thanks to the vigilant watchfulness of the community.

On Wednesday evening, NCSO responded to a property check request on Palm Circle in Fernandina Beach after a neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle at another neighbor’s residence.

Upon arrival, NCSO deputies observed two individuals, later identified as Jason Douglas and Christopher Parker, carrying various items from a house. Upon seeing the deputies, the suspects hastily dropped their loot and fled towards the nearby marsh.

NCSO reportedly deployed their airboat and drone unit to locate Parker and Douglas, eventually discovering a pair of abandoned shoes floating in the water. Subsequently, it was determined that the suspects had successfully traversed the marsh and cut through multiple backyards to evade capture.

Fortunately, a vigilant witness spotted the fugitives as they entered a gold pickup truck on Lina Road and promptly reported their whereabouts to the NCSO dispatch center. Deputies located the driver of the pickup truck at the Circle K Gas Station on Old Nassauville Road. The driver cooperated with law enforcement and revealed the location of Douglas and Parker, leading to their apprehension. Both individuals were arrested on charges of armed burglary.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to the community for its assistance and efforts in aiding the arrest of these individuals, ensuring that they are held accountable for their actions.

