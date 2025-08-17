Man arrested in Yulee for beer theft, had multiple active warrants

YULEE, Fla. — A man was arrested for stealing two beers from a Marathon gas station in Yulee, striking two clerks who tried to stop him, says the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Nassau Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 51-year-old Eric Detiege of Tampa. Deputies said he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and also threatened a deputy.

The sheriff’s office said Detiege had an active warrant out of Ohio for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, and Resisting an Officer.

He also had a warrant for Exposure of Sexual Organs.

Detiege faces charges of Robbery and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in Nassau County.

“He may have stolen less than $7 worth of beer, but he’s facing a long list of serious charges that go well beyond what he stole—and time behind bars,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper.

