Navy launches motorcycle safety campaign as sailor deaths rise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Naval Safety Command recently launched its 2025 Motorcycle Safety Campaign, calling on sailors to keep themselves and their shipmates safe on the roads.

This year, the theme is “Ride right. Stay in the fight.”

The Command says that as of Wednesday, 23 sailors and 12 marines had died in motorcycle crashes this fiscal year.

A call to action was released in April, at the beginning of quarter three, after the year’s number of sailor motorcycle fatalities hit 15. Leaders said it is now at the highest number since 2008, before mandatory motorcycle training began.

“We owe it to our service members, their families and our mission to make sure every rider returns home safely,” said the NSC.

Male sailors aged 18-26 have been identified as the most at-risk.

The NSC says that all commands must have a designated Motorcycle Safety Rep (MSR), who must communicate with their riders regularly.

It also advises that sailors organize group rides, so that inexperienced riders are accompanied by someone more experienced.

A list of resources on motorcycle safety and best practices has been compiled by the Navy here.

