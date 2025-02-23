Olympian appears in Durkeeville during Black History Month event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A world-renowned and local Olympian made an appearance during a tour in Historic Durkeeville on Saturday.

Tennis player MalVai Washinton appeared during the tour during a stop exploring the S-Line of the Emerald Trial and other landmarks along Myrtle Avenue.

Tour coordinator Dana Maule says she was “completely shocked” when MalVai appeared.

“I’ve been doing these tours for months and always highlight the mural at the MaliVai youth center,” says Maule.

MalVai partook in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., as well as advancing to the finals in the 1996 Wimbleton series and competing in 5 Grand Slam tournaments. Since retiring, he has operated a youth center in Durkeeville.

Tours around Historic Durkeeville meet once a month, going around to various monuments and highlights around the area. Click HERE to learn more about the next event.

