One more chilly morning before a warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team said one more chilly morning is in store before temperatures begin warming.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma, the rest of Tuesday is sunny and just a beautiful day.

Temperatures are a touch cooler at the beaches, in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday night will be one more cool night with some spots inland dipping back into the 40s. But we warm up into the 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

The next seven days will be mainly sunny.

Onshore winds start on Thursday, and there may be an isolated shower at the coast on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“If it rains, it won’t be much,” Simma said.

By mid-week next week, temperatures will be warm, into the mid-80s and potentially even warmer beyond.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool! Low: 53

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice! High: 81

THU: Mostly Sunny. 57/85

FRI: Partly Sunny, Iso. Coastal Shower. 62/82

SAT: Partly Sunny. 64/82

SUN: Partly Sunny. 65/81

MON: Partly Sunny. 63/85

TUE: Partly Sunny. 63/85

