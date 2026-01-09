Orange Park Mall invites families to “Power-Up Party”

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall is inviting families to come out to their superhero celebration this Saturday. The mall says the free event is designed to help kids unlock their inner hero while encouraging bravery, kindness, creativity, and confidence through hands-on activities.

Kids, ages 4-11, will be able to create their own superhero name, decorate their mask or shield, design a hero ID card, and participate in a superhero-themed obstacle course.

The Super Kids Power-Up Party will take place at the Belk Court of the Orange Park Mall on Saturday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

