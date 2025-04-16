Over 700 grams of cocaine seized, man arrested as part of a Bradford County Sheriff’s Office drug raid

MELROSE, Fla. — After an extensive narcotics investigation, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a drug raid where over 11 pounds of illegal drugs were seized.

According to BCSO in a post on Facebook, the BCSO Drug Task Force had been working to track down the distribution of narcotics in the Melrose/Keystone-Heights area. Through their investigation, it was revealed that Kareem Wanton had been behind the selling and distribution from his residence.

On early Tuesday morning, The Bradford/Union SWAT Team, Baker CI and RMC K-9 Teams, and Detectives with the BCSO Special Operations Division conducted a search of Wanton’s residence where the following was seized:

7.4lbs of Marijuana

44.8g of MDMA

771.5g Cocaine

800g THC

34g Bath Salts

19g Mushrooms

3 Firearms

Over 300 rounds of ammunition

Bradford County Drug Bust

Wanton was arrested during the search, where investigators had also learned that Wanton is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history including countless misdemeanor and felony narcotics offenses as well as multiple violent crimes including felony battery and home invasion robbery with a weapon.

