Palatka City Commission fires City Manager Troy Bell

PALATKA, Fla. — The Palatka City Commission voted 4 to 1 to terminate City Manager Troy Bell Thursday night after he released city funds without the city’s approval and other questionable decisions.

“We have identified our city manager violated a policy. What are we going to do as a commission?” Palatka City Commissioner Tammie McCaskill said.

The commission stated that Bell authorized a $50,000 check from the city’s funds to pay for a private vendor for an upcoming festival. They say he did this without the city’s approval.

“The check was going to the vendor who did the city’s Blue Crab for the last three years. With regards to the issuing of the check, anything over $25,000 has to come to the commission for proper approval. His signing authority is up to $25,000,” Palatka City Commissioner Justin Campbell said.

Bell addressed why he signed the check.

“I only think that because I thought it was the authority I had,” Former City Manager Troy Bell said.

This is not the first time Bell’s actions have been questioned.

The commission stated in a meeting that Bell removed a tracking device from a city’s vehicle shortly after he was hired. An independent investigation was approved concerning some city employees complaining about the work environment under Bell.

“After listening to all the facts last night, there was definitely poor judgment on more than one occasion,” Campbell said.

Bell is from the state of Michigan and was hired in February of this year as Palatka’s city manager.

The commission appointed City Finance Director Marcia Carty as interim city manager in Thursday’s meeting.

In the next city meeting, the commission will further discuss the independent investigation of Bell.

Action News Jax asked the question if law enforcement would be getting involved since there was a misuse of funds, but we weren’t able to have that question answered at this time.

