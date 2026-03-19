Palatka police release identity of man killed in shooting

PALATKA, Fla. — Palatka police released additional details Thursday morning regarding a deadly shooting in the 2500 block of Husson Avenue. Police said the victim, identified as Donald Lowe, 55, of Palatka, was shot to death on Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene on Wednesday after receiving reports of a man who was shot, a news release states.

A person of interest was taken into custody, “however, no arrests have been made at this time,” the news release states.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting call 386-329-0115.

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