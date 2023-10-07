Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County is competing in the Peanut Butter Challenge again this year. The challenge lasts through October and is part of the Start Giving Season.

The friendly competition among counties asks community members to bring a jar of peanut butter to their local Extension office or FAMU Cooperative Extension by October 31, after which the totals will be counted and bragging rights awarded to the counties that collect the most.

The donations are then given to local food pantries, backpack programs and other partners in the fight against food insecurity.

“The peanut butter challenge is a great way to donate for a cause and fight hunger. Many citizens in our local area are struggling with providing for their families. This act of kindness can help support those families in need. We are excited to be able to be that support and help for families in our community,” said Stephen Jennewein, UF/IFAS Extension Duval County agriculture and natural resources agent and Peanut Butter Challenge coordinator.

The UF/IFAS Extension Duval County office, located at 1010 N. McDuff Avenue, will be collecting donations of unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size.

Other community partners already signed on to accept donations include:

Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan St, Public Works, 10th Fl

City Hall, 117 W. Duval St, Employee Services, Mezzanine Fl

Main Library, 303 N. Laura St.

In addition to its nutritional value and easy collectability, peanut butter was originally selected as the donation item as a way to highlight Florida’s peanut production.

Goober growers contributed $114 million to the state economy in 2020, with the majority of acreage in the northern parts of the state, including some in the counties recently affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The competition began in the Panhandle counties in 2012 and spread statewide in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent rise in food insecurity in mind.

“It’s always heartwarming to hear the stories of community involvement,” said Jennifer Bearden, UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa County agriculture agent and co-organizer of the 2023 event. “This event has always relied on community support, and the competition between counties is all with a positive message at its heart.”

In addition to the community donations, the Florida Peanut Producers Association (FPPA) and Florida Peanut Federation (FPF) have partnered with the project for years.

These organizations are based in the northwest and northeast peanut-producing regions of the state and will again contribute to the totals distributed to food pantries in those regions.

For more information, visit sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.

