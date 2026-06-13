Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event aims to save over 2,000 lives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 4th Annual Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event will take place on June 19, 20 and 21, aiming to find homes for more than 2,000 dogs and cats. The Jacksonville Humane Society, Petco Love and animal welfare groups are collaborating on this statewide effort.

This initiative builds on the success of the 2025 event, which resulted in 2,103 adoptions over three days. The event seeks to increase lifesaving across Florida, especially as many shelters face critical capacity issues.

All pets available for adoption will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations, with adoption fees waived, though some exclusions may apply.

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Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas highlighted the collaborative spirit of the event. “The Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event is an incredible example of what can happen when shelters and communities come together with a shared goal of helping pets find homes,” Nicolas said.

Petco Love President Chelsea Staley emphasized the timely nature of the event. “Summer is one of the busiest and most challenging times for animal shelters, as they care for an influx of pets while resources and space are stretched thin,” Staley said. “The Petco Love Florida MEGA Adoption Event encourages pet lovers across Florida to choose adoption and helps provide our shelter partners with much-needed relief during the peak summer season.”

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In Jacksonville, pets will be available at two primary locations. The Jacksonville Humane Society, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., will host adoptions on Friday, June 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Prime Osborn Convention Center, at 1000 Water St., will host adoptions on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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