Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jacksonville’s Hogan’s Creek area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 5:53 AM: Jacksonville police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Monday morning that occurred at 8th and W. Illinois streets in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood.

Action News Jax is on the scene awaiting details.

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