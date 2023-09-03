Police investigating traffic accident with fatality on Walton & Spring Park Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic accident with a fatality on Walton and Spring Park Rd.

According to JSO, at around 6:30 p.m., a 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck was heading northbound on Spring Park Rd., when it crossed over the southbound lanes and struck the tree line along with West side of the roadway.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to render assistance with the crash and aid the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased.

This crash marks the 126th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Spring Park Rd. will remain closed till 11:00 p.m. while detectives investigate the cause of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

