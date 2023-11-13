Police looking for man believed to have information of Philips Highway murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you seen this man? That’s the question police are asking the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released the picture of a man they believe might have important information about a recent murder. The shooting took place on Sun., Oct. 29 at 6300 Philips Hwy.

During their investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that the man pictured was at the scene during the time of the fatal shooting. Police also said they are looking for a newer model, dark-colored Dodge Ram truck with silver rims that was seen fleeing the area.

If anyone has information on this shooting, the truck that fled the scene, or the man pictured above you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can remain anonymous and receive a possible award of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.