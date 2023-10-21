The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office had an unexpected encounter earlier today when deputies discovered a lost African Sulcate tortoise attempting to cross SR 20 in Interlachen.

These tortoises, native to the southern edge of the Sahara Desert, are known for their elusive tendencies and their ability to dig out of enclosures, according to wildlife experts at Florida’s Wildest Animal Refuge.

Recognizing the need to reunite this tortoise with its owner, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for assistance. If you believe this tortoise belongs to you, please contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800, and they will help you connect with the refuge where the tortoise is currently being cared for.

The tortoise is accustomed to human interaction due to reportedly enjoying head pats, making it likely that it belongs to someone who cares for it.

For those who may be considering adopting a tortoise as a pet, it’s important to note that this particular tortoise is not available for adoption. If the tortoise’s owner does not come forward to claim it, Florida’s Wildest Animal Refuge has kindly agreed to provide it with a home.

One question remaining unanswered is the gender of the tortoise, as authorities did not check its shell for this information. If you believe this tortoise is yours, this might be a question to consider.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of all creatures in the community, and they look forward to reuniting this lost tortoise with its rightful owner.

