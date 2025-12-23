Remains found in Putnam County identified as missing Palatka woman

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of a 49-year-old Palatka woman reported missing last month, were discovered Tuesday in a wooded area near Browning Avenue, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Yesenia Alvarado went missing on Nov. 30 after leaving a residence on Browning Avenue. “An autopsy will be conducted to confirm cause of death. However, there is no indication of foul play based on the preliminary investigation,” Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alvarado’s disappearance occurred shortly after she celebrated her birthday. She left the residence on her own and there was no indication that she was in distress when she left, authorities said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.