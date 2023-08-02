LEO joining DCPS police K9 unit ahead of new school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The K9 unit of the Duval County School Police is about to welcome its second new recruit. Canine LEO is stepping up to active duty and will officially be sworn in next week.

Action News Jax told you in the beginning of July that Maverick, a Belgian Malinois, officially joined the specialty K9 unit. This fulfilled the district leaders’ year-long goal to better school safety.

And now it’s LEO’s turn.

DCPS said that LEO, an acronym for Law Enforcement Officer, “has been training intensively for his narcotics detection certification.

“Next week’s swearing-in ceremony will be a testament to their hard work and our district’s commitment to safety and innovation,” DCPS said in a social media announcement.

