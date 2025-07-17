Security breach at Wolfson High School has parents concerned after theft of three driver’s ed cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville parents are raising concerns about security at Wolfson High School after three vehicles used for driver’s education were stolen in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect entering a portable building on the school’s campus shortly after midnight.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the building had been left unlocked. Inside, the suspect found keys to three driver’s ed vehicles parked nearby and then drove the cars off school property one by one.

JSO said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was captured on video driving one of the cars on campus.

Take a good look — this person caught on surveillance is wanted by police.

Security footage of man stealing driver's ed cars Security footage from Wolfson High School

Wolfson High School is located directly across from two residential neighborhoods. Many parents and residents in the area expressed shock at how easily the suspect was able to access the school property.

“That’s definitely crazy because we’ve been living here for a year now, and it’s always been really quiet. It seems like it’s always really secure over there,” said resident Jessica Tekulve.

“How would someone actually know how to get to the car keys at that point, get into the school, and have time to do three cars, which is quite a bit?” questioned Joshua McLellan, local parent.

Some residents speculated the theft might not have been random, with at least one suggesting the possibility of an inside job.

“It definitely sounds like somebody knew what they were doing and they had extra information,” Tekulve said.

“I would say security is a concern at that point,” McLellan added.

Questions remain about why the portable building door was left unsecured, whether keys were stored properly, and what security protocols are in place during the summer months when the campus is less staffed.

Action News Jax contacted the school district for answers but has yet to receive a response.

Two of the stolen vehicles have since been recovered undamaged at nearby apartment complexes, while one remains missing.

Authorities stated that there were signs that someone had attempted to remove vehicle markings, possibly to avoid detection.

Officials acknowledge that school property crimes often increase during the summer break, but parents said stronger preventative measures are necessary, especially with school set to resume soon.

