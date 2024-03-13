Jacksonville one of several Florida cities in St. Patrick’s Day top celebrations list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Where will you be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday? More specifically, in what city?

In a recently released Top 200 list published by the finance company, WalletHub, 13 Florida cities made the cut as being best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in 2024.

Using 15 different factors, the rankings help settle where the best places are to wear green, celebrate Irish cultural, and just have a good time.

Jacksonville placed 77th but excelled at number 10 for best St. Patrick’s Day Weather.

Some other notables include Tampa being the best place in the state to party on Sunday, and getting placement within the top 10. Its 11th ranking in weather and 13th in St. Patrick’s Day traditions helped propel the city to an impressive No. 9 in the list.

Fort Lauderdale grabbed the 15th spot with a tradition ranking at No. 9. Orlando placed at 31, Tallahassee at 91, and Cape Coral stayed just above the 100 slot at No. 93.

But how was the complete ranking tallied?

WalletHub compared 200 of the most populated U.S. cities using four key ratings:

St. Patrick’s Day Traditions Costs Safety & Accessibility St. Patrick’s Day Weather

Fifteen other metrics using a 100-point scale included Google search interest for “St. Patrick’s Day Events,” average beer price, affordable 4+ star Irish pubs and restaurants, crime rate, traffic congestion, and average temperature for St. Patrick’s Day. To view the full list of metrics and where other cities ranked throughout the U.S., click here.

