Several locations under boil water advisories due to water main break

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A water main break on Lenoid Road has caused many locations to be under a boil water advisory.

The break happened on the 1600 block of Lenoid Road on Thursday afternoon.

It caused the roadway to wash out and give way, causing a cave-in.

The following locations are under a boil water advisory, according to JEA:

1601 Biscayne Blvd - North Wood Apts

1606 Leonid Rd

1614 Leonid Rd

1622 Leonid Rd

1516 Leonid Rd - Cash City Pawn

1518 Leonid Rd - Beauty Max

1564 Dunn Ave – Mechanic Shop

1566 Dunn Ave - Office Park

1555 Dunn Ave

1507 Dunn Ave - Car Wash

JEA told Action News Jax that crews will work overnight to try to repair the pipe and get the roads back open.

