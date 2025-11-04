Silver Alert Update: Missing man found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 6 AM: Elisha McCray has been found and is safe, Jacksonville police said.

END UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for 79-year-old Elisha McCray, who was reported missing after leaving his home in his burgundy sedan.

McCray, who is showing signs of dementia, was last seen leaving his residence in a 2009 burgundy Mazda 6 with a Florida license plate PNN6X, Jacksonville police stated in a social media post after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

McCray is 6′1″, 160 pounds, with grey eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket, a Vietnam skull hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on McCray’s whereabouts is asked to call 904-630-0500.

