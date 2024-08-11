Six people shot outisde of pop-up night club in Jacksonville, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Six people were injured in a late-night shooting outside a pop-up club in the Brentwood area, prompting an ongoing investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, Officers responded to a shooting incident around midnight at 3100 North Main Street. When arriving at the scene, Officers located victims who ranged in age from late teens to early twenties, and were leaving an after-hours pop-up club when gunfire erupted in the area.

The injured include two females and four males, with wounds to various parts of the body, including the abdomen, thigh, calf, buttocks, and hand. Fortunately, all six victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities believe that two to three shooters were involved in the incident, but it is not yet clear whether the victims were specifically targeted or simply caught in the crossfire.

Crime Scene Unit Detectives are currently processing the area, while Violent Crime Detectives continue to canvass the neighborhood for witnesses and any available video surveillance. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information related to the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, submit a tip online at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

