SJSO: Officer-involved incident at Davis Park in Ponte Vedra

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is police activity at Davis Park in Nocatee.

Officers say this is an officer involved incident.

Officers responded at around 8:37 a.m. to the park.

At approximately 8:37 this morning, there was an officer involved incident in the area of Davis Park in PV.



St. Johns County fire rescue said they transported one person through Life light.

According to SJCSO, there is no threat to the community.

