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SJSO: No charges will be filed in February fatal crash that killed 12-year-old boy

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
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By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says no charges will be filed against the driver involved in a February fatal crash on Longleaf Pine Parkway that killed a 12-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office says on February 17, a 2019 Infiniti QX50 was heading eastbound on Longleaf Pine Parkway near Patriot Oaks Academy. The 12-year-old student was driving a mini dirt bike heading south of the crosswalk area. After the crash, the 12-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. SJSO adds that school was not in session at the time of the crash, and the school zone was inactive.

In a post on social media, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says, "Based on the evidence gathered, the motorcycle entered the roadway shortly before the collision. Investigators determined the driver of the vehicle was not driving recklessly, nor was speed or impairment a contributing factor. The timing of the motorcycle’s entry into the lane provided little opportunity to avoid the crash."

The sheriff’s office adds that the investigation is now closed. "Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident," says SJSO.

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Chase Bunker

Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Chase Bunker is a reporter and evening anchor for WOKV. Chase comes to Jacksonville from sister station WDBO in Orlando where he worked as a producer and a fill-in reporter and host.

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