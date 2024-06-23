Southeastern Grocers donates $70,000, breakfast essentials to combat Summer hunger across Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), the parent company of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the SEG Gives Foundation, is proud to announce a combined donation of $70,000, along with 7,000 gallons of milk, 7,000 boxes of cereal, and 7,000 bunches of bananas, to seven food banks across the Southeast. This initiative aims to combat food insecurity among families during the summer months.

According to Feeding America®, 1 in 5 children in the United States may face food insecurity, relying on school meal programs for their daily nutrition. With the end of the school year, many children lose access to these essential programs, raising concerns about where their next meal will come from.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “This donation to our partner food banks reflects our heartfelt commitment to supporting families during the critical summer months. When school is out, many children face the risk of hunger, and families often struggle to put enough food on the table. We recognize hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, and we are dedicated to bridging this gap and ensuring no child goes hungry.”

As part of SEG’s ongoing commitment to fighting hunger, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation will provide the following food banks with a monetary donation and breakfast essentials to help combat childhood hunger this summer:

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

Feeding Northeast Florida

Feeding South Florida

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana

SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation are steadfast in their commitment to easing the burden for those struggling to put food on the table. Last year, the grocer donated more than $560,000 and 13 million pounds of food to help alleviate hunger across its five-state footprint.

Those seeking information and resources from their local food bank can visit www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank. For more information on savings, customers are encouraged to stop by their local Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores or visit www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

