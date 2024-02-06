Southside homeowner recovering after going into burning home to save his pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the 911 call from Sunday’s fire on Ashglen Drive on the Southside of Jacksonville. The homeowner is now recovering from the fire that sent him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It was all after he reportedly went back inside to save his pets.

“The owner of the house is still inside the house,” the 911 caller said.

Action News Jax spoke with the 911 caller along with other neighbors who say the homeowner was transferred to the Gainesville Burn Unit today.

In the 911 call, the operator asks about whether there are flames or smoke, and you can hear the caller saying, “black smoke [is] coming out of the garage.”

“Within a matter of like minutes, it just got thicker, blacker, darker – scary,” 911 caller, Emily Thibault said.

A scary sight for Thibault who said the smoke was spreading quickly. So, she called 9-1-1.

“My husband and I, and our baby, were driving into the neighborhood – we’re coming home from a friend’s house and my husband saw smoke,” Thibault said. “And he’s actually a JFRD firefighter and said, ‘Oop call 9-1-1, that’s definitely a house fire.’”

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Ashglen Drive.

Thibault said her husband banged on her neighbor’s door to get him out.

In the 911 call, you can hear Thibault saying, “He came out and then he went back.”

That’s when they learned the homeowner had gone back inside to save his two dogs.

“That’s really scary, because then they have to do a whole search and rescue,” Thibault said. “But thankfully, his dogs were in the backyard.”

In the 911 call, Thibault said something to the effect of, “he’s in his master bedroom – back room. He said his fireplace is on fire, and he keeps going back in the house.”

JFRD Captain Eric Prosswimmer said he doesn’t recommend this.

“It’s just something that we’re never going to tell you to do,” Captain Prosswimmer said. “You know, we understand that pets are part of your family, and everything like that, but leave that to us.”

When the homeowner eventually came out, Thibault said he was not in good shape.

“He was just covered in ashes and just all black and, like charred up basically; his nose was bleeding,” Thibault said.

Prosswimmer said he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to recover. Luckily, no other injuries were reported.

Thibault said she is thankful for the quick actions of the firefighters.

“They were on site so so so fast,” Thibault said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But Thibault and neighbors tell Action News Jax the fire may have come from the fireplace in the back of his house.

