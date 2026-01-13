Sporting JAX signs loanee, adds two to women’s team for second half of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville announced multiple signings as the women’s team gets ready for the second half of the season.

Sporting JAX says it reached a permanent deal with defender Julia Lester after being on loan from the NWSL team Seattle Reign FC. The club also signed goalkeeper Cristina Roque on loan from Racing Louisville FC, and added midfielder/forward Kacey Smekrud.

“Cristina and Kacey are exciting pieces that will strengthen our roster, and we’re thrilled to have Julia join us permanently,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam. “Securing a player like Lester, along with the added depth and talent, will certainly help the squad as we push ahead through the remainder of the season.”

“It’s important that a club is never stagnant with roster-building,” said Sporting JAX Head of Soccer Mark Warburton. “Julia has been great, while Cristina and Kacey are great additions to the team as we look to finish the regular season strong and successfully.”

Lester started in all 14 games for Sporting JAX this season, leading the team in minutes played. So far, Lester has 43 clearances, 6 blocks, and 11 interceptions this season. “I’ve really enjoyed my time with Sporting JAX and I’m happy to be sticking around,” said Lester. “I’ve been able to finetune my skills while playing with some great teammates this season.”

Roque comes to Sporting JAX on loan from the NWSL team Racing Louisville FC, and previously spent time with the Utah Royals. Roque returns to the Sunshine State, where she won two NCAA national championships at Florida State. “I’m thrilled to join a new, dynamic club that has already made noise in its first season,” said Roque. “I look forward to getting involved as we chase a league title.”

Smekrud returns to the States after recently playing for Finnish soccer club Åland United. She was a two-sport star at College of Charleston before transferring to Clemson to focus on soccer. “It’s exciting to continue my professional career with a club like Sporting JAX,” said Smekrud. “There’s room to grow as a footballer, while chasing high goals that it’s clear this team can accomplish.”

Sporting JAX is currently first place in the Gainbridge Super League with 25 points. The club’s next match is Saturday, January 31 at UNF’s Hodges Stadium against Carolina Ascent FC.

