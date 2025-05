SPOTLIGHT: Baseball, music, home and garden show offer plenty of Mother’s Day weekend options

Jacksonville, FL — This weekend is a time to celebrate Mom. And there is surely something for every style in northeast Florida.

Tuesday, May 6:

One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen & The Works - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, May 7:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Jacksonville Symphony Youth Orchestras Major/Minor - 7:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Kenny G - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 8:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, May 9:

Jacksonville Home & Garden Show - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Cirque Of Ice & Fire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Funk Fest Tour 2025 - Metropolitan Park

Saturday, May 10:

Jacksonville Dance Theatre: Weave Annual Spring Repertory Concert - 4:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Home & Garden Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Cirque Of Ice & Fire - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour With Special Guest Diamond Café - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Funk Fest Tour 2025 - Metropolitan Park

Sunday, May 11:

Jacksonville Home & Garden Show - 11:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Expo Center

Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock Back to the Rock Live - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Syracuse Mets - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Mother’s Love and Laughter with Comedian A-Train and Friends - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater