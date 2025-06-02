SPOTLIGHT: Dance, rock, Sharks and Jumbo Shrimp this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The first full week of June is full of events for any age including several days of dance, rock music, the Jumbo Shrimp and Sharks football.

June 2 - June 22: Salt Run and the Sea Exhibit at The Beaches Museum.

Here is a full rundown of events by day/venue:

Monday, June 2:

Bravo Dance - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Styx & Kevin Cronin + Don Felder The Brotherhood of Rock Tour 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, June 3:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax Women’s USL vs. Brevard Riptide SC - 4:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Dispatch with special guests John Butler (with Band), G. Love & Special Sauce, & Donavon Frankenreiter - 5:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 4:

Jacksonville Rock Orchestra Summer Concert Series | The Music of Led Zeppelin - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Barenaked Ladies - Last Summer On Earth Tour with special guests Guster & Fastball - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

TURNOVER - 10 Years of Peripheral Vision - 8:00 pm - FIVE

Thursday, June 5:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Happy Together Tour 2025 - The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, The Vogues, The Cowsill, & Gary Puckett - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 6:

Jax Symphony: Gershwin & Copland - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Old Dominion - How Good Is That World Tour With ERNEST & Special Guest Redferrin - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Saturday, June 7:

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Philippine Independence Day / First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 32nd Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

IKonic - A Fusion of Pink, Arts and Culture - 7:30 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Armada FC vs. FC Prime - 3:00 pm - 1859 King Road

Nancy Dance - Belle’s Enchanted Storybook Adventure - 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Gershwin & Copland - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, June 8:

Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts: 28th Anniversary Concert & Gala - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Pop-Out: Black Music Month Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Asbury Arts Center Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Nancy Dance - Beauty & the Beast and A Celebration of 40 Years - 2:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater