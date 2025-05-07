SPOTLIGHT: E-bike enforcement in St. Johns county

Jacksonville, Fl — Good morning on this Wednesday, May 7. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking increasingly wet weather into Mother’s Day weekend. Listen to the ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ podcast.

SPOTLIGHT: E-bike safety is in focus in St. Johns County following recent serious injury accidents involving kids. The Board of County Commissioners is in early discussion of an ordinance that could put new regulations in place. We are shining the spotlight on enforcement of existing laws with an in-depth conversation with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Three Big Things to Know:

Fears the city could lose out on the largest one-time award of federal dollars in Jacksonville’s history. The $147 million grant is intended to help fund the completion of the Emerald Trail.

Professional, not personal. Duval County Public School Board Members voted unanimously to implement new policies for teachers and student interactions. Under the revised policy, employees will be required to use only district-approved communication tools, and students and employees will not be alone without administration’s approval, and more.

The bear dubbed ‘Paws De Leon’ appears to have moved on from his exploration of Downtown St. Augustine.

CONCLAVE: 133 cardinals are beginning centuries-old rituals to elect a successor to Pope Francis. They celebrated a morning Mass on Wednesday before opening the most geographically diverse conclave in the faith’s 2,000-year history. Fox’s Jonathan Savage is in Rome to preview the secret voting process.

CAPITOL UPDATE: Fox’s Ryan Schmelz looks at several DC headlines, including the Trump/Carney meeting, trade deal speculation based on Treasury Secretary Bessent’s comments regarding China, RealID travel requirements taking effect today, and what’s going on with FEMA.