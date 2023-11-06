Local

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return from bye with tough test against 49ers

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair continues all this week with deal days including two-fer night on Monday, family night on Wednesday, collegiate night on Thursday, and military appreciation day on Friday.


Tuesday, November 7:

Brian Culbertson - The Trilogy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Pecha Kucha Volume 19: “Double Edged Sword” - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, November 8:

Florida Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - 6:30 pm - Florida Threatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Florida Forum Speaker Series: Mike Krzyzewski - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, November 9:

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Keiko Matsui - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Chris Young with special guest Kameron Marlowe - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, November 10:

Salute America featuring Brian Kilmeade and Mark Kaye - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Native American Arts Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - MOSH

Shawn Wayans - 7:30 pm - Comedy Zone

Beyond King Tut - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - NoCo Center 712 N Hogan Street

Blackberry Smoke: Live in Concert with special guest FEEL - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The SteelDrivers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Mahler’s Symphony for Alma - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, November 11:

Veterans Day Parade presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. - 11:01 am - Downtown Jacksonville

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Blues, Brews and BBQ - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Naval Air Station Jacksonville

Shawn Wayans - 7:30 pm - Comedy Zone

St. Johns Town Center Holiday Spectacular - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center

Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Mahler’s Symphony for Alma - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sunday, November 12:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30

Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball - Acoustic Songs & Stories - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

William Shatner Live on Stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Kat Timpf : “You Can’t Joke About That” - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater


