SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return from bye with tough test against 49ers

Jacksonville, Fl — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair continues all this week with deal days including two-fer night on Monday, family night on Wednesday, collegiate night on Thursday, and military appreciation day on Friday.
Tuesday, November 7:
Brian Culbertson - The Trilogy Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Pecha Kucha Volume 19: “Double Edged Sword” - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, November 8:
Florida Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony - 6:30 pm - Florida Threatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Florida Forum Speaker Series: Mike Krzyzewski - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater
Thursday, November 9:
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater
Keiko Matsui - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Chris Young with special guest Kameron Marlowe - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Friday, November 10:
Salute America featuring Brian Kilmeade and Mark Kaye - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Native American Arts Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - MOSH
Shawn Wayans - 7:30 pm - Comedy Zone
Beyond King Tut - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - NoCo Center 712 N Hogan Street
Blackberry Smoke: Live in Concert with special guest FEEL - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The SteelDrivers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Symphony: Mahler’s Symphony for Alma - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Saturday, November 11:
Veterans Day Parade presented by The Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. - 11:01 am - Downtown Jacksonville
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside
Blues, Brews and BBQ - 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Naval Air Station Jacksonville
Shawn Wayans - 7:30 pm - Comedy Zone
St. Johns Town Center Holiday Spectacular - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns Town Center
Celebrating Billy Joel – America’s Piano Man - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Atlanta Gladiators - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Symphony: Mahler’s Symphony for Alma - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
Sunday, November 12:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium and FOX 30
Tinsley Ellis and Marcia Ball - Acoustic Songs & Stories - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
William Shatner Live on Stage with Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Kat Timpf : “You Can’t Joke About That” - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater