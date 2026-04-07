Spring Boat Show offers free rides in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Spring Boat Show will take place Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trout Creek Memorial Park and Marina.

The event is free and open to the public.

Guests can look forward to free boat rides and a hot dog food cart, plus a chance to check out boat club memberships and browse used boats for sale.

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Organizers say there will be special pricing on memberships and boat sales for those ready to get started this boating season.

“We’re excited to welcome the community to enjoy the water with us and hop on board for free boat rides at our spring boat show,” Lisa Almeida said, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club of Northeast Florida.

More details are available at Eventbrite.com

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