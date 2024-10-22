St. Augustine Experiences celebrates 5 years, offers special history tour during Night of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine Experiences is marking its fifth anniversary by offering a unique walking history tour through the magical Nights of Lights during the 2024 holiday season. The 31st annual Nights of Lights event will illuminate the city with over 3 million white lights, starting November 23, 2024, and running nightly through January 26, 2025.

In celebration, St. Augustine Experiences will offer special evening availability for its popular history tour. In addition to regular tour times at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., the “History Under the Lights” tour will depart at 6:00 p.m., allowing visitors to experience 450 years of St. Augustine’s history while immersed in the dazzling light display.

“St. Augustine is such a special place, and Nights of Lights makes it even more magical,” said owner Alex Drywa, who founded the company in 2019 alongside business partner Garry Zafrani.

The company also offers a variety of afternoon culinary tours for those looking to explore local craft breweries, restaurants, and cocktail hot spots. The Wine, Cocktail, & Food Experience; Beer & History Crawl; and Bourbon, Whiskey & History Experience provide a perfect prelude to the evening’s festivities.

For families and those seeking non-alcoholic options, St. Augustine Experiences offers the Sweets & History Walking Tour and the St. Augustine Food Tour. Both are ideal for all ages, with the sweets tour featuring a collector-insulated bag for gathering pastries, pralines, and chocolates along the route.

In addition to its regular tours, St. Augustine Experiences introduced an early morning “Beat the Heat” history walk” at 8:45 a.m. This tour, perfect for early risers, will continue through November 22.

St. Augustine Experiences has earned notable recognition over the years, including being named TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best for Top Wine, Beer & Spirits Experiences in 2022. The company was also featured in Southern Living’s “The South’s Best Small Town” in 2023.

“We are celebrating five awesome years in St. Augustine,” said Drywa, reflecting on the journey of growing the business through the challenges of the pandemic and beyond.

