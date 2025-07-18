St. Augustine motorcyclist dies in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 62-year-old St. Augustine man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding Thursday. The accident occurred at about 12:50 p.m. at SR A1A at Old SR A1A in Flagler County, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The rider was traveling south on A1A when his motorcycle ran off the road in the median and overturned, the news release states. He was wearing a helmet, FHP said.

“The reason for the collision is still under investigation,” the news release states.

