St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to join K9s United Fallen K9 Memorial Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office will take part in the 2026 K9s United Fallen K9 Memorial Run on Sept. 1 at RiversEdge Park, 2010 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville.

The event will offer 1-mile, 5K and 9K races. Registration is open at the link, here.

Sheriff’s office personnel plan to attend to memorialize law enforcement K9s that died in 2025 and to honor K9s currently in service.

Organizers encourage participants to register by Aug. 10 to guarantee a race T-shirt before race day. Registrations submitted after that date will be processed Sept. 2, with T-shirts shipped afterward.

All net proceeds from the event will benefit K9s United.

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