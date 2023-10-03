SEE IT: Home sells for record-breaking $19 million in Ponte Vedra Beach

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A local real estate group said it has sold the most expensive home in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Justin Lott and Richard Petersen were the agency of record for the buyers of a home on Ponte Vedra Boulevard, according to a news release.

It sold for $19 million, breaking the previous record of $16.25 million. It is 9,200 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

To see photos of the home, click through the gallery below.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 142 Home sells for record-breaking $19 million in Ponte Vedra Beach Justin Lott and Richard Petersen were the agency of record for the buyers of a home on Ponte Vedra Boulevard. It sold for $19 million. It is 9,200 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. (Duane Talley)

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.