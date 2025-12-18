St. Johns County’s 13-year-old arrested after allegedly planting hoax bomb in middle school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pacetti Bay Middle School student for planting a hoax bomb on Wednesday night.

Due to the student’s age, Action News Jax will not share his name or booking photo.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies learned that the 13-year-old student brought a fake explosive device and showed it to other students in school. He allegedly later hid the device from school administrators, where it was later found in the school gym.

The student was arrested and taken to the St. Johns County Jail. Deputies say the case is an active investigation.

Sheriff Rob Hardwick released a statement regarding the situation on social media:

“𝘈𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘢𝘴𝘴 𝘮𝘶𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘚𝘵. 𝘑𝘰𝘩𝘯𝘴 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘺. 𝘗𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘧𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦. 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭-𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘧𝘧. 𝘍𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺, 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘢𝘸 𝘦𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘥𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘭 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴,” 𝘚𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘧 𝘙𝘰𝘣 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘸𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘴𝘢𝘪𝘥.

