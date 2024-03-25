St. Johns deputies responding to reported plane crash north of Northeast Florida Regional Airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that it is responding to a reported plane crash north of Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine.

Authorities are responding to where County Road 312 meets U.S. 1 on the northern side of St. Augustine.

SJSO said there is no information yet on the size of the plane or how many people were on board. There is also no information available yet on the damage on the ground.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information.

