Suspect gets away with thousands of dollars in jerseys from local Jacksonville sports store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Showtime Sports Cards and Collectibles in Jacksonville is searching for answers after a man came into their store yesterday and stole several authentic, autographed jerseys from their store.

“No none of us recognized him,” said Co-Owner Kathleen Delveccio.

The man was caught on camera stealing several expensive autograph authentic jerseys.

Kathleen Delveccio says the man was walking in the store looking at sports cards before this incident happened.

“As a gentleman, our associate was counting the cards in order to see what the payment would be. He started to look at the jerseys,” said Delveccio.

The video shows the suspect looking at a Trevor Lawrence jersey, putting it down, and then going to the end of the jersey rack grabbing several jerseys running out of the store, according to Delveccio, he later jumped into a getaway truck that was parked outside.

“On average, about 200 to 300 dollars apiece so a couple thousand dollars’ worth of jerseys,” said Delveccio.

Delveccio adds these authentic jerseys and has a code attached to each one of them. So, if the suspects tried to cash in, it could be game over.

“They are all very trackable,” said Delveccio.

Right now, the company has filed a police report with J-S-O, and they will go back to the drawing board to enhance security in the store.

