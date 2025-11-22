Temporary closure for Lighthouse Park dock repairs

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The floating dock at the ramp will be closed for repairs beginning Monday, November 24, and is expected to stay closed for about two weeks.

The boat ramp itself will remain open, but repair crews and equipment may slow things down.

City officials say the work could stretch into December if the weather doesn’t cooperate or other problems come up.

Hurricanes last year caused big damage to the floating dock, breaking wooden supports and rods.

The city pulled together funding from local and state agencies to cover the cost and get the repairs started.

Lighthouse Park’s boat ramp is a popular spot for local boaters, fishing guides, and commercial crews.

The city also uses it to help remove old, abandoned boats from nearby waterways.

For more information about the repairs, contact the City of St. Augustine General Services Department at 904-825-1010.

