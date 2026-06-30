Three cited during raid at Westside Jacksonville bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were cited for selling alcohol past 2 a.m. over the weekend at Tipsy Bar & Grill, 243 Edgewood Ave. S., in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna neighborhood.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they raided the business after receiving multiple complaints about the business including violence and serving alcohol past 2 a.m., “the legal cutoff time,” a JSO news release states.

"Saturday night, as hundreds of people were still there [Tipsy], officers watched three suspects selling alcohol," the news release states. “Our agency will continue to work with our partnering agencies to ensure businesses in Jacksonville are doing everything they can to operate within the law and keep patrons safe.”

Read: Jacksonville shooting at Tipsy’s Bar and Grill raises concerns for nearby businesses

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