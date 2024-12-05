Tickets for THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 on sale now

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for The PGA Tour’s premier event, THE PLAYERS Championship, are on sale now.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Tournament officials announced that ticket prices at launch will remain unchanged for the 2025 event, highlighting the tournament and officials' commitment to keeping the event accessible to the Northeast Florida community.

THE PLAYERS is set for March 11-16, 2025, and fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to lock in the best rates. Tickets are available now with prices starting as low as $30 plus taxes and fees. Fans can purchase up to six tickets per day, per account.

THE PLAYERS will feature a variety of pricing packages and policies, some of which can be identified below:

Youth Ticket Policy : Up to two children ages 15 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult all week long. NOTE that children 6 and older will need a ticket to access hospitality venues.

: Up to two children ages 15 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult all week long. that children 6 and older will need a ticket to access hospitality venues. Mastercard® Preferred Pricing : Mastercard® cardholders can enjoy preferred pricing for THE PLAYERS Championship by using their Mastercard® to purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account. This exclusive offer is available while supplies last

: Mastercard® cardholders can enjoy preferred pricing for THE PLAYERS Championship by using their Mastercard® to purchase up to four (4) Stadium Passes per day, per account. This exclusive offer is available while supplies last Military/Veteran Ticket Packages : Military and veteran ticket packages will return for THE PLAYERS Championship 2025, offering complimentary and discounted admission for service members and veterans. The tournament will also continue its tradition of Military Appreciation Day and Ceremony to honor those who have served. Further details, including ticket information, will be released in the new year.

: Military and veteran ticket packages will return for THE PLAYERS Championship 2025, offering complimentary and discounted admission for service members and veterans. The tournament will also continue its tradition of Military Appreciation Day and Ceremony to honor those who have served. Further details, including ticket information, will be released in the new year. Intracoastal Club presented by Shark Coatings : The Intracoastal Club, located between the 12th and 13th holes, offers incredible views of two of the most exciting holes on the course. This open-air venue features bar-style seating, TVs, and upscale food and beverage options, including beer, wine, and signature cocktails. Access to the Intracoastal Club requires a separate ticket, available for purchase while supplies last.

Digital parking passes will also be available which must be purchased in advance. Rideshare services will be available, with drop-off and pick-up at the Couples entry off ATP Boulevard as well as complimentary bicycle and golf cart parking. For more details and to purchase parking passes, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.