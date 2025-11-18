Tickets for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 now on sale

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tickets for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 are now available for purchase, with the event scheduled to take place from March 10 to March 15 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Tournament officials announced Tuesday that tickets are dynamically priced based on demand following record attendance in 2025, encouraging fans to purchase early for the best rates.

Parking passes for Friday and Saturday sold out during presale, with additional passes now released for the public ticket launch. Both parking and tickets for these days are nearing capacity for 2026.

“TPC Sawgrass provides a stage unlike any other, where the world’s best compete and history is made,” said THE PLAYERS Executive Director Lee Smith. “Each year, it’s a week that fans and players alike look forward to around the globe and we can’t wait to welcome them back in 2026 with an experience that is one-of-a-kind in sports.”

Fans attending the 2026 championship can look forward to enjoying an array of local restaurants, the tournament’s signature cocktail, the “Sawgrass Splash,” as well as live entertainment and dedicated fan zones—all included with a Stadium Pass.

THE PLAYERS Championship offers a range of programs and ticketing options to fit every fan’s interests, including the Stadium Pass, which provides an unparalleled spectator experience, allowing fans to get closer to the action than at most other sporting events.

The Intracoastal Club, located between the 12th and 13th holes, offers views of two of the most exciting holes on the course, featuring bar-style seating, televisions, and upscale food and beverage options for purchase. Access requires a separate ticket.

Parking passes must be purchased online in advance, with a separate pass required for each day. The championship also offers rideshare access and complimentary bicycle and golf cart parking.

THE PLAYERS Championship has a family-friendly youth ticket policy, allowing up to two children ages 15 and under to attend for free with a ticketed adult, courtesy of Nemours Children’s Health.

Military and veteran ticket packages will return for THE PLAYERS Championship 2026, offering complimentary and discounted admission along with an exclusive venue for service members and veterans.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

