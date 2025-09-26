Local

Tracking the Tropics: Humberto headed to west Atlantic, 94L strengthening | What to know

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic.

  • Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.
  • 94-L is forecast to track north while strengthening this weekend.
  • This system is forecast to become the next named storm, “Imelda.”
  • Current established long-range forecasts keep what will be “Imelda” anywhere between 200 and 400 miles east of Jax
  • There’s a lot guiding this system and there will be changes to the forecast.
  • Any interests along the US East Coast, particularly the Carolinas, need to stay up to date.

Tropics spaghetti models Tropics spaghetti models as of Friday morning.

Invest 94-L Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.

Humberto Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic as of 5 a.m. Friday.

