Tracking the Tropics: Humberto headed to west Atlantic, 94L strengthening | What to know

Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic.
- Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.
- 94-L is forecast to track north while strengthening this weekend.
- This system is forecast to become the next named storm, “Imelda.”
- Current established long-range forecasts keep what will be “Imelda” anywhere between 200 and 400 miles east of Jax
- There’s a lot guiding this system and there will be changes to the forecast.
- Any interests along the US East Coast, particularly the Carolinas, need to stay up to date.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️