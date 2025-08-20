Local

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude Wednesday hundreds of miles away

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hurricane Erin, 5 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin tracks north in the W. Atlantic, passing Jacksonville’s latitude midday today almost 500 miles away.

  • Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks.
  • Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.
  • Two other tropical waves are in the Central Atlantic way behind Erin.
  • At this time, long-range forecast models either keep these systems out to sea, or don’t even develop them.
  • We have time to track these areas and the next name on the 2025 list is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
  • Besides Erin, there is no threat to Florida for at least a week (and potentially longer).

