Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Erin passes Jacksonville’s latitude Wednesday hundreds of miles away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Erin tracks north in the W. Atlantic, passing Jacksonville’s latitude midday today almost 500 miles away.
- Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings are in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks.
- Erin lifts away from the U.S. and into the North Atlantic on Friday.
- Two other tropical waves are in the Central Atlantic way behind Erin.
- At this time, long-range forecast models either keep these systems out to sea, or don’t even develop them.
- We have time to track these areas and the next name on the 2025 list is Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN).
- Besides Erin, there is no threat to Florida for at least a week (and potentially longer).
